Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 184 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $471.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.65 and its 200 day moving average is $460.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

