Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 280 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

