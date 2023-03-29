Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

