Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $57,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.4 %

PPL opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.