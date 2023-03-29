FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Up 0.4%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

FFBW Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FFBW by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FFBW by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FFBW in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

