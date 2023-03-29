Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

