Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,603 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,736. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

