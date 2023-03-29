Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 260,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

