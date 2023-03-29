Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $295,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,327,145. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

