Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,787 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. EOG Resources comprises 1.2% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,217. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

