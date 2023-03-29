Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.19. 25,960,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,548,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.43 and a 200-day moving average of $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

