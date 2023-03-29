Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

MDLZ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. 1,752,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $70.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.