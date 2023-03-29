Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $127.02.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

