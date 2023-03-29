Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 343,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

