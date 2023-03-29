Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Reduced by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 2,862,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,949. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

