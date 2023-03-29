Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Down 2.3%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 70,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 75,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 54,132 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 846,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.