Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Down 2.3%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 70,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 75,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
