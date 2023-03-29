Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 155.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

TSE:FAF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$44.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

