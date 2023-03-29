First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Trading Down 2.4%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.51. 18,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 38,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBH. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

