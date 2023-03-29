First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Up 0.3%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FNLIF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

First National Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

