First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $881.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $8,635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

