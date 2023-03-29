First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 345,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,773. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

