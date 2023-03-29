Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.33. 455,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

