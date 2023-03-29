Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,200. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

