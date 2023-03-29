Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortran Stock Up 42.1 %

Fortran stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Fortran has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes, and data cabling and in-building wireless.

