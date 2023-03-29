Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fortran Stock Up 42.1 %
Fortran stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Fortran has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
Fortran Company Profile
