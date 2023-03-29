Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 200.9% in March

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, a growth of 200.9% from the February 28th total of 328,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 177,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,873. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.