Founders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,425.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 76,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 54,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

