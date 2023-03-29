Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 118.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

