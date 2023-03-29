FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
Shares of FTCI opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84.
In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $43,276.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
