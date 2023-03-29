FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $43,276.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

