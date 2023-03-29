Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.25. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 83,200 shares changing hands.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Galantas Gold

(Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.