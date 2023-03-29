Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Gamehost Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GH opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$186.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$7.38 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29.
About Gamehost
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.