Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Gamehost Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GH opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$186.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$7.38 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

