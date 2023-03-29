Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.16. 360,639 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

