Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. 793,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,604. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

