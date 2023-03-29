Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Down 1.2%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.99. 26,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 34,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Several analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Genasys Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
