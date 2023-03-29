Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Down 1.2%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.99. 26,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 34,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

