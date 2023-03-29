General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. 2,585,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

