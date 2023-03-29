Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 224,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 281,422 shares.The stock last traded at $4.67 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.