Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Up 3.8%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 109,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price objective on Giga Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

