Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

