Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 896,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,714. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 226.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

