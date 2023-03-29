Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.08. 376,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.
