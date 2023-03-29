goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded by Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$136.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$195.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE GSY traded down C$5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$92.80. 386,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,321. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$88.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.63.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

