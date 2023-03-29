goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded by Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$136.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$195.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
goeasy Price Performance
Shares of TSE GSY traded down C$5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$92.80. 386,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,321. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$88.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.63.
Insider Transactions at goeasy
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
Read More
