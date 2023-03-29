Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.84. The company had a trading volume of 341,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

