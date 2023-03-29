Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

