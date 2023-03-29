Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. 1,560,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,669. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

