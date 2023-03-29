Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Polaris worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polaris Trading Up 0.7 %

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

PII stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 85,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,554. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

