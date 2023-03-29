Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,991 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 4.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $57,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,180,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,004,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock remained flat at $74.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

