Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 532,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,635. The company has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

