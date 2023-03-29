Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 73.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.32. 626,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

