Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,644 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.3 %

RIO stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.