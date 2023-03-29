Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $22,321,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

BWA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 477,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,930. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

