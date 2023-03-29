Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $13.38

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.09. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 827,469 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 274.4% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

